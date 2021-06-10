See Fran Drescher Slip Into Her Beloved The Nanny Vest Almost 3 Decades Later

For those looking to see more of Fran and her on-screen other half (also known as Mr. Sheffield), not to worry. The actress is reportedly working on a stage play version of The Nanny with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom. And then there's also her dream reboot involving rapper Cardi B.

No word yet on whether we'll be blessed with either version, but at least fans can rest assured, that the fashionista from Flushing is still the same girl with style and plenty of flair.