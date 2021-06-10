See Fran Drescher Slip Into Her Beloved The Nanny Vest Almost 3 Decades Later

Fran Drescher is showing fans why her character was really named Fran Fine.
Although it's been almost three decades since the iconic show first premiered in 1993, the 63-year-old actress recently proved to die-hard fans that she can still rock a very well-known piece of her character's clothing.
"Did a shoot for @hbomax and @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny and the Fran Jam Music Festival," Fran captioned the June 8 Instagram post. "So, get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father's Day eve."
In the nostalgia-inducing photo, the Indebted star was pictured wearing the same exact multi-colored stripe Moschino vest that she wore while starring in the first season of the show. (The popular series wrapped in June 1999 after six seasons.)
Fans of the hit show recognized the vest immediately, flooding the comment section with their gratitude for the throwback. One person simply wrote, "Is this THE vest???" While another social user expressed the sentiment of every fan ever by writing, "Yesss, iconic vest! STAN."
This isn't the first time the actress stepped back into the designer shoes of her Emmy-nominated character. Last April—to fans' utter delight—she and the entire cast got back together to do a virtual table read of their pilot episode.
"Laughter is the best medicine!" she explained to Variety of their decision to reunite amid COVID. "So, in these challenging times, Petah [Peter Marc Jacobson] and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?"
"It sure has given each of us a lift," she confessed. "And we hope it does for you as well."
For those looking to see more of Fran and her on-screen other half (also known as Mr. Sheffield), not to worry. The actress is reportedly working on a stage play version of The Nanny with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom. And then there's also her dream reboot involving rapper Cardi B.
No word yet on whether we'll be blessed with either version, but at least fans can rest assured, that the fashionista from Flushing is still the same girl with style and plenty of flair.