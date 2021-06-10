Hear Andrew Garfield Sing in Explosive tick, tick...BOOM! Teaser

Watch : Andrew Garfield Tells Why 2018 Tony Awards Is Unique

Turn up the volume: Andrew Garfield is putting his pipes on display!

The Tony Award-winning actor flexes his musical muscles in tick, tick...BOOM!, the highly-anticipated Netflix feature directorial debut from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. According to the official synopsis, BOOM follows a promising young theater composer Jon (Garfield) who is "waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical."

The film showcases the pressures of performing, Jon's relationship troubles with girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and pal Michael (Robin de Jesus), who is compromising his artistic dreams for financial security. Tick, tick...BOOM takes place while the musical theater community is "being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic"; as the press statement teases, "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?."

The film is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the genius behind Rent.