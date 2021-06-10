See Pink's Kids Prove Thrill-Seeking Runs in the Family With Terrifying Rock Climbing Photos

Watch : Pink Embraces Her "Thunder Thighs" in Body-Positive Post

It's time to raise a glass to Pink and Carey Hart's two children, who continue to prove how fearless they really are.

The 45-year-old former motocross racer posted photos to his Instagram on Wednesday, June 9 of his family's recent trip to take Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4, rock climbing in the great outdoors for the first time. His pics will seriously give you goosebumps, as the little ones charge up a steep rock face without any apparent concerns, including Willow nearly doing the splits during the climb.

"Our kids are gnarly," Carey captioned the post. "Willz and jamo's 1st time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos."

He continued, "Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real."