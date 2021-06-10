How Kelsea Ballerini Rocked "Peace, Love and Pink Pleather" at the 2021 CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini came to play in pink!
As co-host of the 2021 CMT Awards, the "hole in the bottle" singer didn't want to disappoint fans with her red carpet style. With a little bit of "peace, love, and pink pleather," the 27-year-old artist turned heads for all the right reasons thanks to her glam and style team.
"These looks I created on Kelsea for the 2021 CMT Awards were totally inspired by her killer outfits," celebrity hair and makeup artist Tarryn Feldman exclusively shared with E! News. "Her stylist, Molly Dickson, came up with a really fun color story for her hosting and carpet looks. We all thought it would be best to keep makeup really clean, pretty, glowy, and LASHY! I used a variation of lashes on her to change the makeup look a little but still kept it clean."
For Kelsea's red carpet look, Tarryn used KISS' My Lash But Better in the Blessed style. She also used the brand's glueliner to make applying the lashes easier.
As Tarryn explained, "On this carpet, we couldn't live without a good natural, but full lash."
And because Kelsea was serving as a co-host and performer for Nashville's star-studded award show, her glam team had to think things through and use products that would be long-lasting and reliable.
"We had to create a solid foundation with her hair and makeup so we could easily transition into each look," Tarryn explained. "We focused heavy on her hair, which stayed textured and long the entire night. I'm really obsessed with Living Proof's new DeFrizzer spray. It saved the day!"
And for those obsessing over Kelsea's red carpet look, you aren't alone. Molly chose a LaQuan Smith ensemble that earned rave reviews from fans and friends alike.
"LOOOVE this look!!!" Brandi Cyrus shared in Kelsea's Instagram comments section. Julia Michaels simply wrote, "LOVE." As for husband Morgan Evans, he summed it up best by writing "Woooaaahh" with three fire emojis.
Fashion aside, the CMT Awards was also all about music. Kelsey teamed up with LANY lead singer Paul Klein to debut their new song "I Quit Drinking."
And yes, Kelsea had another reason to celebrate when her collaboration with Halsey won CMT Performance of the Year.
Perhaps the cherry on top is that Kelsea's summer is just getting started. She's headed on tour with the Jonas Brothers in just a matter of months. Now that is a homecoming queen!