Olympia Ohanian Sports a Mini Version of Serena Williams’ Iconic Catsuit to Tennis Practice

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is sporting her mom Serena Williams' most eye-catching tennis look on the court.
On June 9, the 3-year-old daughter of the tennis superstar and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian was spotted on Instagram wearing a pink, red and black catsuit. Olympia accessorized the one-legged number with matching pom-poms and black and pink sneakers.
Serena first wore the catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open in February, where she faced off against—and defeated—Laura Siegemund. At the time, she told press that she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo, who often wore one-legged styles.
"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete growing up," she said. "Her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court?' The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so brilliant, so brilliant.'"
Olympia, of course, was more inspired by her mother—who, in the comments section, expressed her disappointment that her husband posted the photo before she and Olympia could take a pic in their matching outfits.
"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side [sic] in my same outfit," she teased. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL."
This isn't the only time Olympia has twinned with her mom, however. In March, she and Serena appeared in an ad for designer Stuart Weitzman, in which they wore matching black turtleneck catsuits.
"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me," Serena gushed in the video.