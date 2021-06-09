Morgan Miller Reveals the “Hardest Part” of Accepting Daughter’s Fatal Drowning on Third Anniversary

Watch : Bode & Morgan Miller Are Expecting Twins After Daughter's Death

Social media influencer Morgan Miller shared an important message on the third anniversary of her daughter Emeline's 2018 drowning death in a neighbor's pool.

Morgan, who is married to Olympic skier Bode Miller, shared a series of photos to Instagram of three of their children—Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months—in the pool, along with a lengthy caption about the importance of water safety.

"Today is the day we lost Emmy. 3 years ago today she drowned. 3 years ago tomorrow, she died. In ways it feels like yesterday and in others a lifetime ago. However, the feeling of loss is exactly the same," Morgan wrote. "3 years later, I'm now sitting face to face with what took my daughter's life and watching my boys learn to survive. The twins are only 3 days younger than Emmy was on this day and if they were to fall in, they have the skills to survive. And the hardest part for me to grasp is what it all comes down to is knowledge. Had I known then, what I know now, my daughter would still be alive."