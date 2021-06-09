Nikki Reed Reveals Why She and Evan Rachel Wood “Didn't Speak” For Years After Thirteen

From frenemies to BFFs!

Eighteen years after co-starring in Thirteen, Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed talk to each other weekly—"sometimes daily," Nikki said on the June 4 episode of the Story + Rain Talks podcast. "We Facetime together."

But their relationship wasn't always so sunny. Evan and Nikki were just 15 when the movie premiered, and according to the Twilight alum, the girls "had a couple of years after that film where we didn't speak."

Nikki, who is a wellness contributor to Story + Rain, revealed how the pair eventually reunited and got over their feud.

As she explained, "As adults, we realized that it's because the process of creating a film and promoting it… We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere."

She continued, "Which, now, in hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how to treat all young women in this industry?!'"