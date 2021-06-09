Jennifer Lawrence Is All Smiles While Out With Cooke Maroney in New Orleans

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Snuck Food Into the 2014 Oscars?

Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney in the Big Easy.

On Monday, June 7, the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 36-year-old art gallery director were photographed walking together in New Orleans, where they had lunch at The Joint, a local barbecue restaurant, and visited the New Orleans Museum of Art. Jennifer was all smiles and wore a mustard yellow collared maxi dress and flat brown sandals. Her hubby was dressed in a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, dark pants and tan Nikes sneakers, and at one point, carried her purse for her.

Jennifer and Cooke, who married in 2019, were also spotted together three weeks ago in New York City.

The actress is in New Orleans to reshoot scenes for the movie Red, White, and Water, which is about a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. Jennifer, one of the film's producers, has been spotted on the set a couple of times over the past week.