Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Connor Debuts New Look in Rare Selfie

Our eyes are wide open for Connor Cruise‘s latest transformation.



The 26-year-old son of former Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise posted a rare summer-ready selfie to his Instagram Story on June 8. In the photo, he sported a fresh haircut and for the caption, he jokingly wrote, "New face, who dis?"



The latest change in appearance is a little different from the most recent pictures the avid fisherman has posted of himself while out and about. In fact, the last photo the former actor shared that was a little far from adventure-related was back in March 2019.



Luckily for fans, over the past few months, the Red Dawn star has given the world a better look at how he enjoys his personal time by posting photos of himself not only enjoying the art of fishing, but also recently revealed he has created another social media account just focused on grilling food, too.