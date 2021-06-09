Armie Hammer Enters Treatment Program for “Drug, Alcohol and Sex Issues”

Armie Hammer is seeking professional help for a number of personal issues, according to multiple sources who spoke to Vanity Fair.
The Social Network actor has left the Cayman Islands, where he has stayed for much of quarantine, to check into a facility to treat his "drug, alcohol and sex issues," three anonymous sources told the outlet.
He reportedly arrived at the Grand Cayman airport on Saturday, May 29, to leave for the first time since he was accused of rape in March, an allegation he denies.
Hammer entered the treatment facility on Monday, May 31, and has been a patient for about a week, two sources told Vanity Fair, adding he has the support of his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and his family.
Hammer and Chambers publicly announced their divorce last summer. A source close to Chambers later told E! News that, a couple years ago, the actor confessed to cheating on her more than once. He wanted to make their marriage work, and they started going to couples therapy, the source added.
In Vanity Fair's new story, one source—who is described as a Hammer family friend—shared that the Call Me By Your Name star "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids." The "close friend" went on, "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being."
Hammer has been embroiled in controversy since January, when he addressed rumors that he sent unverified Instagram messages about his sexual fantasies. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims," he said in a statement, calling them "vicious and spurious online attacks against me."
Then, in March, lawyer Gloria Allred and her client, whose first name is Effie, held a press conference in which Effie claimed she started dating Hammer in 2016, when she was 20 years old. "He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," she alleged, adding, "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles."
Hammer denied the allegation in a statement from his attorney, Andrew Brettler. The lawyer said in a statement, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
In response to reports that Hammer is seeking treatment, Allred issued a statement from Effie to E! News, which read, "While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me."
The same day as the press conference, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation regarding rape and assault allegations.
Last month, Hammer resurfaced in the Cayman Islands, where he was spotted dining at a tiki bar with friends. At the time, an LAPD spokesperson said there were no updates in the investigation. E! News reached out on June 8 for any updates and did not hear back.
In the wake of his scandals, the father of two has dropped out of a number of Hollywood projects, including Shotgun Wedding and The Offer.
E! News has reached out to Hammer's lawyer and Chambers' rep for comment about the treatment center, and hasn't heard back. His lawyer and Chambers did not respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment.