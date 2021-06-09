Hacks' Hannah Einbinder Detailing Her Friendship With Jean Smart Will Make You So Envious

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

A mentor on- and off-screen.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder opened up about her real-life friendship with co-star Jean Smart. For those unfamiliar with the show, Hacks follows "a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old," per HBO Max.

And, while Hannah described their friendship as "so loving and wonderful," it seems the actresses' off-screen bond is somewhat similar to Deborah and Ava's dynamic. "Jean is such a dear friend and mentor," Hannah started off. "It really is when Ava and Deborah are getting along, that's me and Jean. It really is just us, you know? Even when they're doing their little verbal daggers back-and-forth, that's our friendship."

As she continued, Hannah quipped that the pair "can play a little, like, roasty, roughness together." Case in point: During the June 8 announcement that Hacks was renewed for season two, Jean joked, "I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it's 'No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it's Bette and Joan! And guess who's BETTE??!!'"