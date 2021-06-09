Here's Just How Shocked the RHOBH Cast Was By Erika Jayne's Divorce

It wasn't just RHOBH fans who were caught off guard by news of Erika Jayne's divorce.
Her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were equally stunned by her split from ex-husband Tom Girardi in November 2020.
A preview for tonight's new episode of the hit Bravo series teases the RHOBH cast hearing the divorce news for the very first time and multiple jaws drop.
"We were really shocked," Kyle Richards told E! News exclusively, adding, "Because we had just been in Tahoe together and there was not even an inkling about divorce or anything and all of a sudden…it was really shocking. In hindsight if you look at their relationship, maybe you wouldn't be that shocked. But I mean, they were married 20 years. It was a very big shock to get that text. It was literally like in a blink, it was done."
In the teaser, a stunned Dorit Kemsley asks Kyle and Lisa Rinna, "What is going on? Did you have any idea?"
'I had no idea!" Kyle says before adding, "What the hell!"
Rinna shared, "It's Erika, so she had to do it like this. She couldn't tell anybody."
E! News broke the news in November that Erika and Tom were breaking up after 21 years together.
"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Erika said in a statement. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."
"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."
