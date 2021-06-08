Chris Pratt Shares Adorable List of What He Loves About Katherine Schwarzenegger in Anniversary Tribute

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

In honor of their second anniversary, Chris Pratt is sharing why wife Katherine Schwarzenegger even makes funerals better.

The 41-year-old Jurassic World star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, June 7 to participate in a Q&A with fans in honor of the press junket for his upcoming action film The Tomorrow War. And while it didn't appear to be planned out, he ended up giving an impromptu tribute to his better half on the day before the anniversary of their nuptials that took place back on June 8, 2019.

One fan wrote, "What is one of your favorite things about Katherine?" He replied, "Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith."

But the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wasn't done yet. "Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It's pretty contagious," he added. This caused himself to chuckle before he sweetly continued, "It's our anniversary tomorrow—happy anniversary! Wish her a happy anniversary."