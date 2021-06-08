Tituss Burgess Responds to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Co-Star Ellie Kemper's Ball Apology

Watch : Ellie Kemper Is "Happy" With "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Ending

Tituss Burgess is weighing in after his Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Ellie Kemper apologized amid the controversy surrounding her resurfaced involvement in the Veiled Prophet Ball.

A week after Ellie's name was trending on social media due to questions about her crowning as the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball in her home state of Missouri, the 41-year-old Bridesmaids actress posted a statement to Instagram on Monday, June 7 in which she acknowledged competing in the event and decried some of the group's history.

This led Tituss, who earned five Emmy nominations for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, to share his support for Ellie on his own Instagram account later that day.

"I love my Ellie [heart emoji]," the 42-year-old actor captioned his repost of Ellie's apology. "Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I'll tell ya what to do [smiling face with three hearts emoji]."

Ellie replied in the comments, "I love you Tituss," adding three heart emojis.