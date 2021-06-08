What You Need to Know About Loki, Thanks to Professor Tom Hiddleston

The God of Mischief is back for more.

Despite his death in Avengers: Infinity War, a different version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is ready for his close-up in his new eponymous Disney+ series. It takes him out of the Thor movies and even far out of the Avengers movies to a whole new world of saving time. We can't yet tell you what he's saving time from, but we can tell you why he's helping to save it.

When the Avengers went back in time to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, they went back to the first Avengers movie, when Loki tried to take over the world. They were trying to steal the tesseract, which contained one of the all-powerful infinity stones, but then Loki got it first and disappeared. While the Avengers went back to the 1970s to try to steal it again, Loki set off on an adventure that created a new, incorrect timeline and screwed a few things up.

In Loki, he's been captured by the Time Variance Authority, an organization that oversees the sacred timeline, which is the way that things are supposed to happen. The Avengers were supposed to go back in time, but Loki was not supposed to steal the tesseract, which means he's a variant on the timeline.