Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares an Important Reminder After Getting a "Bit of Skin Cancer" Removed

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's latest post will encourage you to book a doctor's appointment.
The Modern Family star recently opened up about his health on Instagram, in which he revealed his dermatologist found "a bit of skin cancer" during a routine check-up. Along with his message, the 45-year-old actor spread awareness on why it's important to prioritize your well-being.
"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you're fair like me," he began his post on Monday, June 7. "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found."
Despite the concerning news, Jesse reassured his followers that he's still in good health, explaining, "Don't worry, I got it early and I'm gonna be just fine."
However, he noted that he'll be a lot more diligent when it comes to wearing sunscreen. As he put it, "SPF 1000 for me!"
The ABC star's followers showed their support in the comments section.
"Glad you're ok! Yes please on SPF," Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz replied. Zooey Deschanel echoed Davina's sentiments, writing, "SPF one million!!! And hats- so many hats!"
"sending you love and thx for the reminder," filmmaker Jake Wilson responded, with Jesse's husband, Justin Mikita, adding, "Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!"
As fans of Jesse know, he has been about personal topics before. Just three months ago, the actor discussed how he's raising his baby boy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, 11 months.
"It's a lot of show tunes because that's what I like. We're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," Jesse quipped while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. "On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that is what Justin demanded he listen to. That was his first exposure to music. It's a lot of singing. I'm writing lots of songs for him. Everything has a song."
"He's going to be, like, such a straight kid. Who knows? I'll let him do whatever he wants," the Food Between Friends: A Cookbook author added. "But I just have a feeling you're going to want to play football. I have to learn how to do all of those things."
No matter who his son chooses to love, the actor has fully embraced fatherhood.
"He's a really sweet boy," Jesse raved. "It's been a lot of fun and I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time and I was waiting for Justin's timeline. He's 10 years younger than me so I'm like, you let me know when you're ready."
Last July, the couple announced they took the next step in their relationship and welcomed their baby boy.