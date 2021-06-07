Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares an Important Reminder After Getting a "Bit of Skin Cancer" Removed

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's latest post will encourage you to book a doctor's appointment.

The Modern Family star recently opened up about his health on Instagram, in which he revealed his dermatologist found "a bit of skin cancer" during a routine check-up. Along with his message, the 45-year-old actor spread awareness on why it's important to prioritize your well-being.

"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you're fair like me," he began his post on Monday, June 7. "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found."

Despite the concerning news, Jesse reassured his followers that he's still in good health, explaining, "Don't worry, I got it early and I'm gonna be just fine."

However, he noted that he'll be a lot more diligent when it comes to wearing sunscreen. As he put it, "SPF 1000 for me!"