The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Is Ready to Talk About Sex, Baby

Things are getting sexy on The Bachelorette this season.

That shouldn't be a surprise given the fact that its star, Katie Thurston, showed up on the last season of The Bachelor with a sparkly purple vibrator. This is a girl who is not afraid to talk about sex, and who is ready to continue to have "some conversations that haven't happened before."

"The biggest one and the most important one [is the conversation] around sex, whether they're humorous conversations or important conversations," she tells E! News in the video above. "Sex is a theme during the season and I'm excited for people to start feeling comfortable talking about it and starting those conversations."

Sex is obviously not a new topic for the Bachelor franchise, especially in recent years, after Colton Underwood's many discussions of virginity and Hannah Brown's faith-themed saga. But no star has ever kicked off their time in the franchise with a sex toy before, and Katie's also got the benefit of advice from mentor and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who spent a fair amount of her season dealing with slut-shaming.