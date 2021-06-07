Josh Kelley's Father's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're panicking that Father's Day is less than two weeks away and you have yet to find the perfect gift for dad, don't stress because Josh Kelley is here to help! Besides being an incredible singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, he's also a dad of three, which means he knows exactly what dad would really like to receive on his special day.

"Don't overthink it," Josh explained to E!. "Most dads are pretty simple and just want to have a nice no drama day with family."