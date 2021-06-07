Josh Kelley's Father's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're panicking that Father's Day is less than two weeks away and you have yet to find the perfect gift for dad, don't stress because Josh Kelley is here to help! Besides being an incredible singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, he's also a dad of three, which means he knows exactly what dad would really like to receive on his special day.
"Don't overthink it," Josh explained to E!. "Most dads are pretty simple and just want to have a nice no drama day with family."
From brewing kits and golf simulators to tool sets and air fryers, the performer's gift guide includes products that will help dad make the most out of his free time. And if anyone knows how to make time count, it's definitely Josh. In April, he released Unplugged from Upstream Studios, his latest acoustic album that he produced himself while quarantined at his home during the pandemic.
And if you're wondering what Josh's ideal Father's Day looks like, it's quite relatable.
"Hanging with my family and getting to choose the food we eat and the music we listen to on Father's Day."
For the musician's complete gift guide, scroll below!
Silca HX-One Home Essential Tool Kit
"This is incredibly handy to have around the ranch in a pinch. It's one of those things I use all of the time but wouldn't buy myself."
Northern Brewer - Essential Brew Starter Set
"This is like an adult science experiment! We have one around here we have been tinkering with and have had an absolute blast."
American Oak Infusion Spirals - Heavy Toast
"If you go with the brew kit, you have to snag these two. They make the best oak flavor and take any homemade brew to the next level."
Breville® Smart Oven® Air Fryer in Black
"Whoever invented these things is a genius. We love this thing for almost anything in a pinch and it makes dinnertime much easier when I am on dad duty."
Swiss Champ XLT
"This is another one of those things that is a luxury to have around the barn. It is my go-to gift for any friend, family, or colleague."
Travel Bartender Kit Bag
"Bartender in a Bag has been a lifesaver more than a few times. This is a great idea for any traveling dad you know that also loves a good cocktail."
Phigolf Mobile and Home Smart Golf Game Simulator with Swing Stick - WGT Edition
"This one is great for any dad you know that may not get to hit the links as often as he once did. I have one in the house and it's a fun rainy day activity for us as well."
