Here's the Moment Prince Harry Hinted That He Liked the Name "Lili"

Believe it or not, but Prince Harry was a fan of the name "Lili" long before he and Meghan Markle were expecting a baby girl.

On Sunday, June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who they welcomed last week.

"On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the couple shared in a joint statement on their Archewell Foundation site. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Of course, the pair chose a name for their little one that held major significance, as they paid homage to both Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a spokesperson for the couple shared. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."