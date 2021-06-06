Every Heartwarming Quote Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Parenthood

BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's household just got bigger!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, a spokesperson for the couple announced on Sunday, June 6.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

Per the statement, Meghan and her little one are "healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Moreover, the couple chose a name that honors both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement continued. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

photos
How Meghan Markle Forever Changed the Royal Family

The pair celebrated their son Archie Harrison's second birthday with a sweet tribute back in May.

And of course, it was only four months ago, Meghan and Harry revealed they were expecting a baby girl. On Valentine's Day, the duo announced their pregnancy news with a black-and-white family photo that showed the activist's growing baby bump.

Over the years, the twosome has been open about their road to parenthood. Scroll through our gallery below to relive their heartwarming quotes about their kids.

Getty Images
Uncle Harry

"I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's gonna happen," he told Sky News back in 2015 when asked if the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte made him think about settling down. "Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process that one has to go through."

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire
Planning for Her Little One

Years ago, Meghan even made a purchase with her future daughter in mind. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Getty Images
Waiting for That Special Someone

Fatherhood is a subject that—along with marriage—has long trailed Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's younger son. "There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now'... And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush. I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children," he admitted to People back in May 2016, shortly before meeting his future wife. 

REX/Shutterstock
Looking Towards the Future

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their engagement and sat for their first joint interview. Naturally, the topic of future kids came up. "Of course. You know, I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully, we'll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry said at the time with Meghan smiling beside him.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Joys of Motherhood

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum following Archie's birth. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Proud Pops

Following Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Changed for Good

Harry reflected on the lessons he's learned since becoming a parent during a speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. He shared, "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Sgt Paul Randall/MoD/PA Wire
Speaking Candidly

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggles as a new mom amid scrutiny by the British tabloids in a 2019 ITV documentary. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging," she explained. "And then when you have a newborn, you know...especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed its, yeah, well I guess." 

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Doting on Archie

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," Prince Harry shared during a speaking engagement in 2020, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Shutterstock
Archie's Firsts

Harry and Meghan found a silver lining amid the coronavirus pandemic through baby Archie. "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally," Meghan shared in October 2020. "We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Harry added, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."

CBS
A Girl Dad

"To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing," the proud dad told Oprah during his and Meghan's tell-all interview in March, "But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

YouTube
Archie Turns Two

To celebrate Archie's second birthday on May 6, 2021, the proud parents gushed over their baby boy. Additionally, they expressed their gratitude for people's ongoing kindness when it comes to their little one. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the couple said in a statement, per their Archewell Foundation. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Her Baby Girl's Arrival

In May 2021, Meghan made a rare TV appearance during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special. The former actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared her excitement about raising a daughter. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she said at the time. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

She added, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Apple TV+
Raising the Future

Meghan makes a brief cameo in her husband's Apple TV+ series with Oprah, The Me You Can't See. During her appearance, the California native seemingly pays tribute to her growing family with a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Party of Four!

The couple welcomed their baby girl. In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Book Worms

On June 8, 2021, Meghan will release her first children's book, The Bench, which is a celebration of fatherhood from a mother's perspective. Of her new project, she said in a press release in May, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

