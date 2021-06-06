Smallville's Tom Welling and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Tom Welling Reveals Why He Wanted to Do "Lucifer"

Well, this news is just super.

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman on The WB's long-running series Smallville, just welcomed his second child with his wife Jessica Welling. The proud mom took to Instagram on June 6 to share a photo of her and her husband's newest addition to their home, as well as announce his name. "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," Jessica wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with her hand on her sleepy newborn.

Followers in the comments section gushed over Tom and Jessica's sweet baby. Actress Rachael Harris, who appears with Tom in Netflix's Lucifer, wrote, "Beautiful! Welcome Rocklin! So happy for you all." Laura Vandervoot, who starred as Kara Kent on Smallville, added, "Congratulations!!!!!!!"

Jessica also posted a few photos of Rocklin to her Instagram Story, writing on one pic, "He's here!"

While Tom did not share a photo of his own, he did take to his Instagram Story to repost a pic his wife shared of the couple and their friends celebrating their pal Rachel Zeilic's birthday...which, evidently, is also Tom and Jessica's son's big day!