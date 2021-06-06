BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Smallville's Tom Welling and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby No. 2

Tom Welling's wife Jessica posted a sweet Instagram pic to announce the birth of the pair's second child. Scroll to find out the unique baby name.

Watch: Tom Welling Reveals Why He Wanted to Do "Lucifer"

Well, this news is just super. 

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman on The WB's long-running series Smallville, just welcomed his second child with his wife Jessica Welling. The proud mom took to Instagram on June 6 to share a photo of her and her husband's newest addition to their home, as well as announce his name. "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," Jessica wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with her hand on her sleepy newborn. 

Followers in the comments section gushed over Tom and Jessica's sweet baby. Actress Rachael Harris, who appears with Tom in Netflix's Lucifer, wrote, "Beautiful! Welcome Rocklin! So happy for you all." Laura Vandervoot, who starred as Kara Kent on Smallville, added, "Congratulations!!!!!!!"

Jessica also posted a few photos of Rocklin to her Instagram Story, writing on one pic, "He's here!" 

While Tom did not share a photo of his own, he did take to his Instagram Story to repost a pic his wife shared of the couple and their friends celebrating their pal Rachel Zeilic's birthday...which, evidently, is also Tom and Jessica's son's big day! 

In January, Tom announced that he was expecting a second child on the Inside of You podcast, hosted by his Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home

The couple share their son Thomson Wylde Welling, who was born in January 2019. The duo, who were engaged at the time of Thomson's birth, walked down the aisle in December of that year.  

Earlier this week, Jessica reminisced on their early days of parenthood as they prepared for their new baby. She took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself, Thomson and Tom on a train, along with the caption, "All aboard the nostalgia train. Anxiously awaiting the arrival of our newest bun bun has me reminiscing about sweet baby T and the most perfect dada there is. Time is a runaway train."

