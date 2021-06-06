BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Look Back on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Totally Adorable Family Album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a little sister for Archie Harrison. Look back on the couple's cutest family photos over the years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now a family of four!

On Friday, June 4, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the couple's second child and first daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who joins big brother Archie Harrison, 2.

Meghan and Harry, 36, announced her pregnancy in a statement released by their spokesperson in February. The following month, the couple shared the news they were expecting a daughter. They made their comments in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they got candid about their personal struggles with the royal family and the UK monarchy.

No photos of Meghan and Harry's baby girl have been released yet. 

The couple has largely remained out of the public eye ever since announcing their plans to leave the monarchy in 2019. Their royal exit was made official earlier this year, and they have since settled into their new home in Southern California with Archie, their pet dogs and a growing flock of rescue chickens.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

So while we await the first look at Meghan and Harry's daughter, let's look back on the couple's adorable family album featuring then-baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
December 2021: Happy Holidays

Meghan and Harry shared this Christmas card depicting them with son Archie Harrison at their California home. The boy had selected the small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, and it was also announced that the tree would be replanted after the holidays.

The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK
May 2020: Story Time

Meghan and Harry marked their son Archie Harrison's first birthday by sharing this video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to the toddler from Amy Krause Rosenthal's children's book Duck! Rabbit! The post promoted the #SaveWithStories campaign, which benefits children impacted by the the coronavirus pandemic.

SussexRoyal/Instagram
December 2019: New Year's Eve

On Dec. 31, 2019, Harry and Meghan shared a montage of heartwarming family moments on their Instagram page. Included was this sweet photo of the Duke of Sussex and the couple's then-9-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
September 2019: South Africa

Meghan and Harry appear with then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town during their royal tour of South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Happy Family

Meghan, Harry and their then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Happy Baby

Meghan and Harry appear with then-4-month-old son Archie Harrison at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shutterstock
September 2019: Archie Steals the Show

Meghan and Harry appear with their then-4-month-old son during an official royal visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
September 2019: Bouncing Baby

Meghan holds a bouncing then-4-month-old Archie Harrison as they and Harry meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town during the family's royal tour of South Africa.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
May 2019: Meet Archie

Meghan and Harry introduce the world to their then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
May 2019: Baby Joy!

Meghan and Harry appear with their then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
May 2019: Sleeping Archie

Meghan and Harry's then-2-day-old son Archie Harrison sneaks in a nap as they introduce him to the world at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England.

