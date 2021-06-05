BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Princess Eugenie and Baby August Enjoy a Spring Stroll in Adorable New Photo

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank's baby boy August. See the new pic and past images of the happy family.

Watch: Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

His name may be August, but Princess Eugenie's baby boy is fully embracing the spring.

On Saturday, June 5, the 31-year-old new mom and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of herself carrying her almost 4-month-old son in a baby carrier inside a garden, beside a gorgeous display of yellow daffodils. Eugenie, who is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth grandchild, shared her post to celebrate the United Nations' World Environment Day 2021.

"Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," she wrote. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones [baby emoji]) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

Eugenie, the youngest of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters, gave birth in early February to August, her and husband Jack Brooksbank's first baby. Two weeks later, she revealed the newborn's name: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. His first middle name is a tribute to Eugenie's late grandfather Prince Philip. The queen's husband died at age 99 in April, two months after August was born.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Meanwhile, Eugenie's extended family is also growing. On May 19, Buckingham Palace announced that her older sister Princess Beatrice, 32, is pregnant with her first baby. This will be the second child for her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who has a son from a previous relationship.

See Eugenie's new photo with baby August and past adorable pics of the two:

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Spring Joy

Eugenie shared this sweet photo of her and August next to a garden display of daffodils for World Environment Day 2021.

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Birthday Girl

After Princess Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23, she gushed on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.. I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Proud Pops

Jack Brooksbank held the newborn close in this adorable photo opp. 

Instagram
Milestones

The royal marked her very first Mother's Day with a sweet message shared on Instagram: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Introducing August

On Feb. 20, Princess Eugenie revealed her son's nameAugust Philip Hawke Brooksbank! The new mom shared on Instagram, "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
What's in a Name?

She said Prince Philip inspired baby August's moniker, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

 

Instagram
He's Here!

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the couple's first child in a statement, which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The message continued, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

