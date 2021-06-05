Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Is Married, Today Stars Attend Fairytale Ceremony

Watch : Joe Biden & Al Roker's Epic Bromance

Courtney Roker is officially off the market!

The eldest daughter of Al Roker married her fiancé and actor Wesley Laga on Friday, June 4. The couple, who announced their engagement in April 2020, tied the knot at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," Courtney captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, June 5, alongside a few portraits of their wedding. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby. Now on to the honeymoon."

"My next chapter," she added, sharing a photo of herself and Wesley smiling from ear to ear.

The bride dazzled in a sleeveless white ballgown that featured floral embellishments and layers of tulle. She tied her look together with a diamond-adorned tiara. As for the groom? Wesley looked dapper in a dark navy suit and a white button-down shirt. He donned a black tie and matching dress shoes.