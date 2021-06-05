Jennie Garth Reveals Surprising Thing About Daughter Lola's Homemade Prom Dress

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Well done, Mama Kelly Taylor—or should we say, Kelly Tailor.

On Wednesday, June 2, Jennie Garth posted on Instagram photos of her and ex-husband Peter Facinelli's 18-year-old daughter Lola Ray Facinelli wearing a black strapless sheath gown with a thigh-high slit while appearing with her prom date and friends. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote that she made the dress herself at the teen's request, adding that sewing wasn't her "thing." Turns out, that was an understatement.

"That was my first dress that I ever made," Jennie told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 4. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

She continued, "I mean, what moms do for their kids. I will do anything they need or ask me to do...Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

On Friday night, Lola posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her wearing the gown, which she paired with a large silver Celtic choker, a delicate silver chain bracelet, black stiletto heels and a white rose corsage.

In her Instagram post, Jennie, 49, wrote that she felt proud that Lola asked her to make her a dress. "And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress,'" the What I Like About You alum added. "She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!"