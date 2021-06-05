Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Latest Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to heat things up!

The couple, who began dating late last year, hasn't been shy about putting their romance in the spotlight. From posting sexy photos on social media to enjoying family trips together with their children, there's no denying these two are head over heels for each other.

Case in point? The pair recently packed on the PDA when they were spotted outside a studio in Burbank, Calif. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wrapping her arms around the Blink-182 drummer, as they embraced and shared a passionate kiss.

However, the lovebirds weren't alone during their afternoon outing. Addison Rae joined in on the fun and even twinned in a matching ensemble as the Poosh founder. The gal pals wore cropped white tank tops, cut-off denim shorts and black Converse sneakers.

As for Travis? The 45-year-old musician skipped the tee and rocked black pants and sneakers.