Karlie Kloss Shares Unfiltered Reality of "Mama's First Night Out" Since Welcoming Son Levi

Watch : Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

Karlie Kloss is keeping it real.

On Thursday, June 3, the supermodel and entrepreneur enjoyed what she described as a "whimsical evening" at the New York Botanical Garden's Spring Gala. Effortlessly chic pantsuit? Check. Layers of diamond necklaces? Only the best for Karlie. A breast pump? Not on our Bingo chart, but nevertheless a practical accessory for a new mom.

Tucked behind a carousel of glam Instagram photos was a candid shot of the 28-year-old pumping breastmilk in the backseat of a car. (Keep scrolling to see the unfiltered moment!)

"mama's first night out," Karlie aptly captioned a closer look at her glam, perfected by celeb-loved gurus Hung Vanngo, Renato Campora and Steven La Fuente.

It's been just over three months since the catwalk queen and husband Joshua Kushner became first-time parents to a baby boy. Karlie finally revealed her newborn son's name in April, writing on Instagram, "Levi Joseph 3.11.21."