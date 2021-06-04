Sebastian Stan Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Private Romance With Alejandra Onieva

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

It's hard not to stan love stories like this.

If you're a fan of Sebastian Stan, 38, chances are you know the actor has been quietly dating Alejandra Onieva, 29. While he hasn't been one to share too many details about the relationship, the Pam & Tommy star surprised fans this week when he shared a heartfelt post to his birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!!" he wrote on Tuesday, June 1. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light. I'm so grateful #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights."

Followers were also treated to a romantic video where Sebastian recreated some of his quarantine dates including an evening with piña coladas on a beach. The only catch was he used household items for the date that included a photo of Alejandra's face on his iPhone.

All jokes aside, both Sebastian and Alejandra appear madly in love as they continue their romance away from red carpets.