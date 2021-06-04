FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

See Vanessa Bryant Celebrate Daughter Natalia Finishing High School With a Magic Disneyland Moment

Vanessa Bryant shared precious pics of her daughters exploring Disneyland, including 18-year-old Natalia celebrating the end of high school.

Vanessa Bryant and her family are enjoying the happiest preview event on Earth.

The 39-year-old star shared a number of photos to Instagram on Thursday, June 3 of herself and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri enjoying an advance showing of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The close-knit kin, who also explored Disneyland, were joined by Sharia Washington, the eldest sister of Vanessa's late husband, Kobe Bryant

One particularly sweet post showed 18-year-old Natalia posing in front of the Dumbo ride at Disneyland while wearing a white Avengers T-shirt. "My Senior. [heart emoji] @nataliabryant," the proud mom captioned it. 

Another pic featured Vanessa, Natalia and 23-month-old Capri on Disneyland's Casey Jr. Circus Train, as Vanessa wore an Iron Man shirt, while Natalia rocked her Avengers apparel. "Iron Man, Avengers and Casey Jr.," Vanessa wrote. 

The trip is the latest way that Natalia is celebrating the end of her high school tenure. Last month, she shared images of the two gowns she wore to the pair of senior proms she attended before heading off to USC in the fall

This has been an exciting time for Vanessa. Earlier on June 3, she shared that she had surprised Sharia with a brand new Tesla

"Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!" Vanessa captioned the pics and footage of Sharia reacting to the lavish gift. "Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali #BoringTunnel."

Sharia, 45, was clearly blown away by the gesture and expressed her appreciation on social media. 

 

"OMG! So this happened today!" she posted to her own Instagram account. "Thank you so much V! I'm still speechless! This is absolutely amazing Love you!!"

See pics from the Disney trip in the above posts. 

