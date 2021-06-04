FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

Josh Duhamel made it clear he wasn't ready to let go of Jupiter's Legacy after Netflix abruptly canceled the superhero series. Keep scrolling to see his message.

Josh Duhamel isn't pleased with how Netflix handled his latest show's legacy. 

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 3 to lament the streaming service having canceled his superhero series Jupiter's Legacy. The cancellation was announced on June 2, less than a month after Netflix launched the eight-episode first season on May 7. 

Josh shared a shirtless selfie with the gray long hair and beard that he sports as Sheldon Sampson in the project based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer," the star captioned his post. "What's up, @hulu ?"

On June 2, Mark tweeted that Netflix would not be moving forward with more episodes. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a series order to Supercrooks, a villains-centric live-action show that is is set in the same world as Jupiter's Legacy and is based on the comics series by Mark and Leinil Yu.

Netflix doesn't share ratings numbers for its projects, but Jupiter's Legacy currently has a 38 freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. THR's Borys Kit tweeted on June 2 that its first season cost a whopping $200 million to produce, citing sources. 

Among the cast members sharing disappointment about the show coming to an end was Leslie Bibb (Grace Sampson). "this union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly," she posted to Instagram on June 3.

The day prior, co-star Andrew Horton (Brandon Sampson) expressed on Instagram that the show had plenty of stories left to tell. "I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey," he wrote. "I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim [Carrey] once said 'that's the way the cookie crumbles.'"

