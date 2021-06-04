Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

Watch : Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Costar Jennifer Garner

Josh Duhamel isn't pleased with how Netflix handled his latest show's legacy.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 3 to lament the streaming service having canceled his superhero series Jupiter's Legacy. The cancellation was announced on June 2, less than a month after Netflix launched the eight-episode first season on May 7.

Josh shared a shirtless selfie with the gray long hair and beard that he sports as Sheldon Sampson in the project based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer," the star captioned his post. "What's up, @hulu ?"

On June 2, Mark tweeted that Netflix would not be moving forward with more episodes. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a series order to Supercrooks, a villains-centric live-action show that is is set in the same world as Jupiter's Legacy and is based on the comics series by Mark and Leinil Yu.