Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Adorably Match for Disneyland Date

Megan Fox has found her Prince Charming.

The actress and rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at Disneyland on Thursday, June 3. Dressed in coordinating athleisure wear, Megan and MGK held hands as they enjoyed a day at the Happiest Place on Earth with her parents.

The 35-year-old mom of three opted for a monochromatic sweat suit with pink accents, while Machine Gun Kelly, 31, went for a royal blue ensemble from Claudette the Brand.

Their looks wouldn't be complete without Mickey Mouse ears, of course! Sparkly donut-shaped ears for the Transformers star and The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired ones were worn by MGK.

Megan and the "Bloody Valentine" artist's latest looks were quite a departure from the eccentric styles we've seen from the pair as of late. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, MGK's extremely long manicure managed to overshadow Megan's skin tight jumpsuit, and the Billboard Music Awards just days prior delivered a major PDA moment between the two.