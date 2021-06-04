Tiffany Haddish to Portray Legendary Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner in Biopic

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

Tiffany Haddish is ready to hit the ground running in her latest movie role.

The 41-year-old Girls Trip standout is set to portray Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner in a film biopic from sports-focused studio Game1, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, June 3.

The fashion-forward track and field star, known as Flo-Jo, became an 1980s icon after winning three gold medals at the 1988 Olympics. She retired from the sport in 1989 and later died at the age of 38 on Sept. 21, 1998 following an epileptic seizure.

Tiffany, who will also produce the project, has already started training for the role with Flo-Jo's widower and former coach, Al Joyner. Al is serving as producer and creative consultant.

"I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told," the Tuca & Bertie voice actor said in a statement shared with THR. "My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed."