Brandi Glanville Poses for Family Photo With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes on Son Mason's Birthday

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

Family first.

Once famously contentious exes Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian reunited on June 2 to celebrate son Mason's 18th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the actor marked the major milestone with a family dinner at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles, where they were joined by the birthday boy, his 14-year-old brother Jake, their grandparents and Eddie's wife, singer LeAnn Rimes.

Brandi posted a photo of the group on Instagram and shared a video of her firstborn blowing out his candles as the rest of the crew sang "Happy Birthday."

"Happy Birthday Mason Glanville," she captioned the snapshot. "It's my birthday too I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today. This is literally the busiest month of my life."

As fans will recall, Brandi and Eddie filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed he was having an affair with LeAnn, who, he met while working on the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. Then LeAnn filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Dean Sheremet. Eddie and LeAnn tied the knot in 2011 a year after both divorces were finalized.