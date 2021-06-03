FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Get Ready for Making It Season 3 With a First Look at the Cast and More

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back to charm your socks off with another season of NBC's Making It. Get all the details here!

Prepare yourselves for another summer of pure joy, thanks to NBC's Making It

The delightful reality competition show is returning for a third go at finding the next Master Maker, led by hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, and it'll be here sooner than you might think, returning on June 24 at 8 p.m. 

Poehler and Offerman will be joined by returning judges Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert Simon Doonan and creative visionary, author and wood shop master Jimmy DiResta. Once again, a group of talented DIYers will come together to make some really cool things, all in the hopes of winning the $100,000 grand prize. 

You can pretty much count on this show to bring a smile to your face, and you can also count on Amy and Nick to make things as silly as possible, as they do in the exclusive first look above. 

Are they hosting a show or getting married? Either way, they're in love, we're in love, and we're ready to get crafting.

You can get to know the cast below, but before you start scrolling, we'll just leave you with this piece of Amy Poehler wisdom: "If you don't love googly eyes, you're a psychopath." 

She ain't wrong!


Jessie Lamworth

Making It bio: Jessie grew up on a farm in Baltimore County, Maryland, where she raised cows, chickens, and pigs with her two moms, Marla and Joyce, and has been making and crafting ever since she was little. Even though Joyce is a doctor and Marla is a lawyer, they never pressured her to pursue a career just because of society's approval or money. Unfortunately, her school started placing less value on artistry and more value on test scores as she got older. Jessie went to college to study Biomedical Engineering, then switched to Architecture and Urban Planning. When she graduated, she got a job brand consulting in New York City, where she stayed for 18 months before quitting to become her own boss. Currently, she lives back on the farm in Maryland with her parents and her boyfriend of five years, Ben.


Gary Herd

Making It bio: Gary is a self-employed mural painter and woodworker who has been painting murals for about 13 years. A couple of years ago, he started a woodworking YouTube channel called The Bearded Woodworker where he creates projects for everyone and does handyman tutorials. In about two years, Gary has amassed over 6,000 subscribers. When he's not woodworking in his shop, he's singing and acting in local musical theatre or with his family. He is married to his best friend, Sara, and they have a 13-year-old son, Alexander.


Blake McFarland

Making It bio: Blake McFarland is a retired professional baseball player and full-time artist specializing in recycled materials. He played baseball for eight years for the Toronto Blue Jays until suffering from a shoulder injury which ended his career. He channeled all of his pain and free time into his art, which he felt was his true calling. Blake enjoys taking used materials and up-cycling them to make something amazing. He lives with his wife and nine-month-old baby girl, who he loves to incorporate into his crafts.


Maria Antoinette

Making It bio: Maria is a beauty, DIY and lifestyle blogger. As a wife, mother and entrepreneur, she understands the stress of balancing it all. Maria grew up an only child to a single mother in St. Louis, MO and was always learning how to help her mom out around the house. To keep her busy, Maria enrolled in lots of courses and learned different skills. After going to college and working a corporate job, she decided to follow her dreams and become a cosmetologist. As a textured hair expert, Maria has braided and styled hair for a host of celebrities and models, and her work has appeared everywhere from The Lifetime Network to global campaigns. After working as a stylist for years, Maria launched a digital imprint that grew to a reach of over 350,000. She then decided to expand her brand from just hair to DIY and lifestyle. She currently resides in Tennessee with her husband and her "crafter in training" son, Garrison.


Kaviya Ravi

Making It bio: Kaviya is a First Generation American Indian who currently lives in Louisville, KY. Coming from a traditional Indian family, she had an arranged marriage that is now 15 years strong. As her biggest supporter, Kaviya's husband is largely the reason she is able to spend her days creating. Working as a display coordinator for Anthropologie, she gets to infuse her love of bright colors in the store fronts. Holding a BFA in Interior Architecture, she loves to conceptualize as much as she creates. Working at a job she loves and being able to create things for a living, she truly feels like she's living the American Dream.


Adam Kingman

Making It bio: Growing up in Tahoe, Adam was a bit of a loner. He spent most of his time outdoors exploring his surroundings, which is what drove his creativity. After studying Industrial Design at the University of Washington, he realized he'd found his true passion. As an Industrial Designer, he lays the groundwork for functional outdoor equipment. On his own time, Adam makes everything from unique masks to balloon monsters, and loves creating things out of unlikely mediums. His friends call him the "fun finder" because he can make a game out of any situation. A huge Disney lover, his dream in life is to eventually become an Imagineer. 


Becca Barnet

Making It bio: Growing up, art became Becca's escape when she was teased in school for being awkward. Her father, being more business oriented, never approved of her choice to go to school to be an artist. She received her BFA in Illustration and attended the Missouri Taxidermy Institute where she fine-tuned her special knack for art and design. She lives with her husband and six-month-old baby boy in South Carolina. In Charleston, she's known for her large-scale art installations and has done interiors for restaurants, hotels, and custom commissions. 


Chelsea Anderson

Making It bio: Chelsea is a Landscape Architect in Mill Valley, California who has worked on projects for Muir Woods, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree. Raised in Ronkonkoma, New York, Chelsea is really close to her family. Her dad taught her not to be afraid of power tools and her mom shared gardening and sewing skills with Chelsea and her sister, Dana. They've always supported her hobbies and helped in making Chelsea's recent wedding dreams a reality. When she's not at the office, she's either hiking, or more often than not—crafting with her husband and her cat. Through her business ChelseaMakes, she creates modern dollhouse craft kits and as well as miniature and paper crafted sets for stop motion ad campaigns. She loves to spread joy through her art and show everyone they can do it too!

