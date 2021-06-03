These $9 Satin Pillowcases Have 126,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our favorite Amazon purchase of the year? This set of satin pillowcases!

You've probably heard about the incredible benefits of satin or silk pillowcases, but in case you're unfamiliar, here's the 411. Sleeping with satin pillowcases compared to cotton pillowcases can help reduce hair frizz and breakage, in addition to protecting skin from facial sleep lines that have the potential to become deep wrinkles. And satin pillowcases and sheets are known for absorbing less moisture, which can help reduce the spreading of bacteria that causes breakouts. In our experience, we've noticed our skin is less irritated in the morning thanks to the smooth texture of these pillowcases.

But as always, don't take our word for it; check out one of the 126,000+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon.