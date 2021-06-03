Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Why She's Hesitant to Follow Tristan Thompson to Boston

Would Khloe Kardashian ever move again for Tristan Thompson?
In a sneak peek of tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 3, Khloe confides in Kim Kardashian that she may consider relocating to be with Tristan.
The NBA player signed with the Boston Celtics in Nov. 2020; Khloe previously lived in Cleveland, Ohio when Tristan played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was there that she gave birth to their daughter True, now three years old.
Yet Khloe is more cautious of uprooting toddler True in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. "Im not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it's different," Khloe explains to Kim. "True has her whole life in L.A.: Her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it's COVID. I just can't take her to Boston and go and find classes there. Everything shut down. I think if it was a different year maybe I would be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there?"
Kim tells Khloe that Tristan does miss her and wishes Khloe and True were there with him. "He definitely wants you to move there, though," Kim adds.
It seems Khloe, Tristan and True all got comfortable quarantining together in 2020. "COVID was great for our relationship, just spending so much time and working on certain things," Khloe continues. "I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston. He's there all by himself. We've spent so much time together during COVID."
While Khloe calls their long-distance co-parenting an "adjustment," she is used to being apart from Tristan. Rather, it's daughter True that she's most worried about.
"I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults, but especially toddlers," Khloe says in a confessional. "I think there's been so much change for True right now. I just don't want to uproot her and remove her of all the things she's familiar with and stabilize her."
According to mom Khloe, True even has been asking where her dad is in their Los Angeles home.
So will Khloe be Taking Boston anytime soon? Watch the heartfelt preview clip above!