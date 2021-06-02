Go Inside the $7.1 Million Home Leonardo DiCaprio Just Bought From Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Hiding in Plain Sight

Happy Mother's Day indeed.

In mid-May, a few days after the holiday, Leonardo DiCaprio shelled out a cool $7.1 million for a more than 4,900-square-foot 1928 Spanish Colonial Los Angeles mansion that was previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, according to real estate records obtained by E! News. The home was a present for the Oscar winner's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, The New York Post reported.

Ferguson and Mikita sold the mansion for $2.5 million more than what they paid for it seven years ago, just after they wed. In addition to the TV star, fellow celebs Gwen Stefani and Robert Pattinson also owned the property in the past, real estate blog Dirt reported.

DiCaprio, who has owned many lavish homes over the years, paid more than $100,000 over the asking price for the house, which is located in Los Angeles' upscale Los Feliz neighborhood. With annual property taxes exceeding $60,000, the mansion is renovated and the property is gated, according to its real estate listing.