How Khloe Kardashian & Family Are Commemorating the End of KUWTK in a Very Special Way

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Wants to Do a "KUWTK" Time Capsule

A memory that will last a lifetime. 

In a heartwarming sneak peek at tomorrow's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode (June 3), Kourtney Kardashian inspires sister Khloe Kardashian with a mock People magazine cover. 

"This was a project we had to do in high school," Kourt explains while flipping through the yearbook-style magazine draft. "I have a chest of all things like this." 

Khloe laughs that Kourtney is a "sicko" for including an aspirational "after plastic surgery" image side-by-side with her baby photos.

"You were actually a very deep young lady," Khloe stops to point out. "This really just inspired me. We've been talking about doing a time capsule for years but now it's so fitting. Let's do a time capsule, like about the show."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

As KUWTK ends after 20 seasons, Khloe wants to create a meaningful token for the Kardashian-Jenner family to remember the show by. 

"It would be so nice to end all of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with something that's tangible for us to have for yeas to come," Khloe explains. "And I think we should do a time capsule of our own and every family member should put something that's really sent to them that in 10 years when we dig this up, will bring them back to something about the show. I feel like this is a beautiful tribute to say goodbye to Keeping Up."

As for us fans, we'll just have to re-watch all our favorite episodes on Peacock to relive the best moments of the series! 

Watch the sweet sneak peek above ahead of next week's series finale.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

