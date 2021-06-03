E! Fitness Flash Sale: Score Deals on Bala, Hyperice & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With summer on the horizon, it's the perfect time to hit restart on your fitness routine with some new products. But, don't worry about busting that budget with expensive purchases. Once again, Lillianna Vazquez came through with some major discounts for E! News shoppers. She scored us some amazing deals on products from Bala, Lane Eight, Well, and Hyperice.

Scroll below to check out Lilliana's gift picks at unbeatable prices, and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!