Bachelorette Katie Thurston Defends Those Steamy Promo Makeout Sessions

Katie Thurston is happy to kiss and tell.
The new lead of The Bachelorette certainly smooches a lot of men in the promos for the show's upcoming season, which is set to premiere on June 7. However, she won't apologize for getting physical with many of the guys vying for her heart.
"Time is short," she told People in a new interview. "And you can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I've got to use my time wisely!"
While we've only seen teasers for the early part of Katie's Bachelorette journey, the bank manager—who previously competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor—is also open to hooking up in the Fantasy Suite. (Whether she'll declare she had sex in a windmill, à la Hannah Brown, remains to be seen.)
"I have sex! It's an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection," Katie told the magazine. "But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations."
It certainly seems like Katie is well prepared for the Bachelorette life—something that her ex Matt teased to E! News last month. When asked if Matt had any advice for the future franchise lead, he said, "I should've [asked] Katie for advice! She's incredible. She's going to do so well, and I'm excited for her to have this space to find her person."
He gushed, "I think that she's going to be one of the best to ever do it, and it's not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her."
As for what we can expect from the next season of The Bachelorette, co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe—who took over hosting duties alongside Tayshia Adams after Chris Harrison stepped back from the franchise—told the Off the Vine podcast, "I can say it's the most dramatic season yet."
Let the kissing commence!