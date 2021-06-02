Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About "Pressure" to Get Back With Scott Disick

One big happy family?

In an exclusive sneak peak at tomorrow's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell about whether or not she considers getting back together with ex Scott Disick in the future.

The exes share three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6. While Kourtney and Scott are currently dating other people—Scott is linked to model Amelia Hamlin, and Kourtney has found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker—both Scott and Kourt were single at the time of filming the KUWTK episode, airing June 3.

In the preview, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner flip through old photo albums. Kris finds a snapshot of a "prom-style" pic with Kourt and Scott posing together, which Kourtney immediately coos over.

"Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful," Kris starts a deeper conversation. "It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?"