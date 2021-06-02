Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi Spark Split Rumors by Unfollowing Each Other

Watch : Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Is Engaged...Just Not to Ron

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has spurred speculation that she's single again.

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi in March 2019, and while the pair has not publicly confirmed a breakup, they have both recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Additionally, Christian, 31, appears to have deleted any sign of Sammi from his Instagram page. Sammi's most recent Instagram post with him on her own account dates back to February 2020, although she included their Christmas card photo for her YouTube video entitled "Sammi's Favorite Holiday Traditions" in December 2020.

E! News has reached out to Sammi for comment and has not heard back.

On March 5, 2019, Sammi posted a photo of Christian down on one knee to announce their engagement after the couple had been dating for two years.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she wrote in the caption at the time. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. [heart emoji] I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"