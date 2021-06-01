Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Expecting Twins Via Surrogate

Watch : Lance Bass & Michael Turchin's Plan For Their First Child

This we promise you: Lance Bass has some big news to share.

The NSYNC member and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, via a surrogate. The singer's rep confirmed the pregnancy, telling E! News that Lance and Michael are "very excited on becoming a family of four!"

Lance and Michael also told People, who broke the news, "We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael's a twin — he's a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we're like, 'Well, that's so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.' It was a no-brainer!"

As they previously teased on TikTok, they're anticipating a November arrival, but Lance is hoping they come in time for Halloween. "They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed," he joked to the outlet.