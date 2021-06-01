On The Scene: ICYMI, Here’s What’s Hot in Hollywood This Week

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat. But fear not, we're here to help!
Baby, I was Born This Way: On the 10-year anniversary of her iconic album Born This Way, Lady Gaga was presented with an official key to West Hollywood from Mayor Lindsay Horvath Sunday, May 23. Gaga and her little monsters continued the celebration at West Hollywood's famous bar The Abbey where Gaga herself spun her own tunes behind the DJ booth and took tons of selfies with fans.
Comeback Concerts: It was an exciting week in the music world: Concerts and music festivals are coming back. Billie Eilish is finally able to resume her postponed Happier Than Ever world tour, this time fully loaded with an entirely new album's worth of songs to sing. And the Belieber who kept the faith in Justin Bieber alive was also rewarded with the announcement of his Justice world tour. Other highlights include Chicago's Lollapalooza coming back in August with headliners the Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus. And don't forget about the Primavera Sound festival in Spain, featuring Lorde's big comeback.
Fit Innovations: Celebrity trainer Peter Deacy is on the cutting edge of new fitness technology. Deacy, who has worked with Natalie Portman, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Obama, among others, launched Fit Concierge, a comprehensive virtual health and wellness platform with live private sessions. Fit Concierge's fresh approach will put your pandemic fears to rest by providing a safe option to working out in the comfort of your own home.
Fresh Prince of Dad Bod Transformations: Will Smith has been on a fitness journey. The Bad Boys actor shared a video depicting his progress on May 27, and we're impressed! Earlier this month, Smith shared a shirtless photo of himself stating that he's in the "worst shape" of his life and vowed to spend time getting back in shape. Looks like that hard work is really starting to pay off!
Girls Night: Taraji P. Henson was spotted at Catch LA on Monday, May 24 dining on the rooftop patio with a group of girlfriends, according to an E! News eyewitness. The cocktails were flowing and the laughs were abundant during Taraji's dinner at dusk.
Penelope Featherington Opens Up: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan recalls nearly quitting acting during a "super depressed" period of her life, which she described in a new interview with the Belfast Telegraph. We are certainly happy that Coughlin followed her dreams (and we're certain Bridgerton super-fan Kim Kardashian is, too).
Rehabbing: Pro golfer Tiger Woods opened up to Golf Digest about his rehabilitation three months after he was involved in a serious car accident. Woods is no stranger to devastating injuries he's battled through his storied career, but described this latest rehab stint as "more painful" than anything he's ever experienced. Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on February 23 after losing control of his vehicle as it struck a tree. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department subsequently released a report confirming Woods was speeding and that there was no sign the pro golfer was impaired. Keep on keeping on, Tiger.