A New iCarly Trailer Is Here and a Few Things Have Really Changed

iCarly

iCarly is back, and so is Baby Spencer.

Paramount+ just released the first extended look at the new series, which reunites Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and her best friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) to revive Carly's old web show. The trailer looks exactly like you might expect a new version of iCarly to look, with the same set and the same internet shenanigans. That includes that gag where they turned Spencer into a baby and made him eat weird food (warm mayonnaise, anyone?), but it seems like the new show is a whole lot more than just reviving the web show. The iCarly kids are adults now! They have kids and go on dates! It's weird!

Aside from the return to torturing Carly's older brother (who is now very rich), we noticed three important things about this trailer.

1. Freddie is single. While we know he has a step-daughter (Millicent, played by Jaidyn Triplett), Freddie tells a woman that he is in "no place to date." While that doesn't necessarily mean he's single, that's a weird way to say, "I'm married." Did Millicent's mother die? That's a dark way to start off this show!