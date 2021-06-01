See Amy Schumer React After Husband Chris Fischer Jokes He's "Leaving" Her in Birthday Cake Message

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Here's proof Amy Schumer found her perfect match.

The comedian, who turned 40 on June 1, received a surprising message from husband Chris Fischer while celebrating her milestone day. In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram, Amy could be seen sitting at a table with her loved ones—including son Gene—as her husband presented her with a birthday cake, featuring the message, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."

Her reaction to the joke? Speechless.

After seeing the video, Amy's friends couldn't help but laugh. "I mean, it's ironic because this proves he's the best," Erika Christensen commented on the social media post. While Debra Messing wrote, "You are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!"

As fans of the couple will know, it's safe to say Amy and Chris' marriage is going strong. In May, the duo, who tied the knot in February 2018, celebrated their son's birthday.