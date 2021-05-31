How Robin Williams Helped Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub With Her Mental Health Struggles

Watch : "Mrs. Doubtfire" 26 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Lisa Jakub is opening up about Robin Williams' lasting impact.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actress, who played the actor's teenage daughter in the beloved 1993 movie, recently discussed how the legendary star helped her, as she struggled with mental health issues when they were filming.

The Oscar winner, who was open about his own mental health issues, died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63.

"Robin was everything that you would hope we would be," Lisa told Yahoo Entertainment in a video interview on Friday, May 28, "And he was very open and honest with me about his issues with anxiety and depression. I was able to share with him that anxiety was something that I struggled with."

She continued, "And he would talk to me about mental health issues in a way that 14-year-olds aren't usually used to adults being really open about those sorts of personal experiences with them."