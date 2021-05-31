Naomi Osaka Withdraws From the French Open After Being Fined for Her Media Boycott

Watch : Serena Williams Wants to "Be the Best Mom and Be the Best in Tennis"

Naomi Osaka is putting her mental health first.

On Monday, May 31, the professional tennis player announced that she's officially withdrawing from the French Open. The 23-year-old athlete's decision comes just one day after she was fined $15,000 for not speaking to the media following her straight-set victory on Sunday, May 30.

"Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago," Naomi began her Instagram statement. "I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer," she continued. "More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."