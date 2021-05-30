Sharna Burgess Is All Smiles as She Enjoys Pool Day With Brian Austin Green and His Kids

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Fun in the sun!

Ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess enjoyed a pool day with boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his three sons—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4—who he shares with ex Megan Fox.

On Saturday, May 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the professional dancer hanging out with his children in Malibu, Calif.

"Pool days :) [red heart emoji]," Brian simply captioned his post, alongside a candid snapshot of Sharna and his little ones flashing huge smiles while in the water.

The Australian native commented, "The best days [red heart emoji.]"

Just three months ago, Sharna gushed over the 47-year-old star's kids during an interview with The Morning Show, an Australian daytime chat program.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children," the 35-year-old star raved this past February. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."