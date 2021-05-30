Bachelor Nation Star Caila Quinn Marries Nick Burrello in “Magical” Wedding

Caila Quinn is a married lady!
On May 29, the season 20 Bachelor alum—who vied for the heart of Ben Higgins—said "I do" to Nick Burrello, her fiancé of more than a year, in a stunning ceremony.
She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new husband, writing in the caption, "There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!"
Caila wore a strapless gown with a lace bodice, while Nick sported a black tux with a matching black bow tie.
Members of Bachelor Nation gushed over Caila's big day. Olivia Caridi wrote in the comments of her pic, "The greatest night/weekend ever. We love you both so much!!" Bachelor producer Julia LaPlaca added, "Stunning. Congrats." Sharleen Joynt wrote, "YESSSS the most magical day! And @stephaniesunderland this was damn impressive turnaround time!!"
The wedding ceremony was held outside at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Fla. The couple got engaged in the beachside community in January 2020.
However, the wedding wasn't always set to be held in Florida. The pair postponed their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, with weddings planned in Italy and Ohio.
"We haven't gathered in so long, and a lot of my loved ones have been, you know, very safe, and haven't even left their own house in over a year," Caila explained to Us Weekly. "I appreciate the one time that they're going somewhere is for me and my fiancé and to see us finally say, 'I do.' It just means so much that this is the moment that people chose to travel."
Caila also shared her excitement over her marital status with two Boomerangs of herself staring at her square cut engagement ring in a bathtub.
"Same tub, different last name," she captioned the Instagram post. "From the morning after we got engaged to the morning after we tied the knot!! Feeling a sense of peace for how perfectly effortless, easy, memorable, and meaningful the day was. Love to every single person that was a part of it, especially my new husband! I love you @nickburrello."